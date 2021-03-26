SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and holds were reported:
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Matthew Wayne McDaniel, 36, of Phoenix, Arizona, was arrested March 25 on warrants for alleged burglary; and theft, depriving $1,000 or more of firearms or livestock regardless of value.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Jason Hancock, 43, of Hemingford, Nebraska, was arrested March 25 for alleged reckless driving.
IMMIGRATION CUSTOMS AND ENFORCEMENT:
Eric Citlahua Tlaxcala, 20, of Burley, Idaho, was booked March 25 on an ICE hold.
Jamie Garcia, 25, of West Valley City, Utah, was booked March 25 on an ICE hold.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current