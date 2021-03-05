SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Paula Rae Preszler, 55, of Rock Springs was arrested March 4 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and on a failure to appear warrant for alleged failure of premises to be clean or orderly.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Douglas William Young, 58, of Jamestown was arrested March 4 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
