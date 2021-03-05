SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
James Edward Davis, 46, of of Rock Springs was arrested March 5 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense.
Stephen L. Hall, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested March 5 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Richard Scott Gamble, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested March 5 for alleged strangulation of a household member, pressure on neck or throat; domestic battery, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
Elijah Wayne Gines, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested March 5 on a REACT arrest for alleged property destruction and defacement, less than $1,000.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Mark Allen Henry, 35, of Nyssa, Oregon, was arrested March 5 on an NCIC warrant for alleged manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs; and on failure to pay fine warrants for alleged failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and exceeding 80 miles per hour on the interstate, 1-5 miles per hour over.
Sonia Isabel Salcedo, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested March 5 for allegedly permitting an unlicensed person to drive; possessing an open alcoholic beverage as the operator of the vehicle, first offense; and failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense.
Juan Velos Esquivel, 46, of Rock Springs was arrested March 5 for allegedly not having a driver's license; and on a failure to pay fine warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
Hector Miguel Moreno, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested March 5 for allegedly falsely reporting to authorities, crime; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current