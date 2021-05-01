SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and holds were reported:
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Michael Strand, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested April 30 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
April Marie Gatherers, 38, of Riverton was arrested April 30 for alleged attempts and conspiracies; manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs; and possession of a controlled substance.
Joseph Jeremiah Withrow, 40, of Riverton was arrested April 30 for alleged attempts and conspiracies; manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs; and possession of a controlled substance.
PTS:
Darian J. Isley, 18, of Topeka, Kansas, was booked April 30 on a hold for another agency.