SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and holds were reported:

GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Michael Strand, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested April 30 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

April Marie Gatherers, 38, of Riverton was arrested April 30 for alleged attempts and conspiracies; manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs; and possession of a controlled substance.

Joseph Jeremiah Withrow, 40, of Riverton was arrested April 30 for alleged attempts and conspiracies; manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs; and possession of a controlled substance.

PTS:

Darian J. Isley, 18, of Topeka, Kansas, was booked April 30 on a hold for another agency.

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/ 

