SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Bryan Lourenco Silva, 31, of Green River was arrested May 10 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance; and on a warrant for alleged manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs, four counts.
Dustin Ray Cleary, 33, of Green River was arrested May 10 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, second offense within 10 years.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/