Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Bryan Lourenco Silva

Bryan Lourenco Silva

Bryan Lourenco Silva, 31, of Green River was arrested May 10 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance; and on a warrant for alleged manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs, four counts.

Dustin Ray Cleary

Dustin Ray Cleary

Dustin Ray Cleary, 33, of Green River was arrested May 10 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, second offense within 10 years. 

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/ 

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus