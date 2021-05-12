SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jeffrey Brian Martinez, 59, of Green River was arrested May 11 on warrants for alleged theft, depriving, under $1,000; and unauthorized use of vehicles.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Dawson Michael Lorenz, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested May 11 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
Tristan Harry Stassinos, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested May 11 on a bond violation warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
Jacqueline Gulla, 48, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was booked May 11 on an ICE hold.
Erik De La Cruz Cantaro, 22, was booked May 11 on an ICE hold.
Fernando Arce Diaz, 42, of West Valley, Utah, was booked May 11 on an ICE hold.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/