SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
George Edward Smith, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested May 12 on a warrant for alleged property destruction and defacement, more than $1,000.
Amber Christene Smith, 34, of West Valley, Utah, was arrested May 12 for allegedly resisting or interfering with lawful arrest; interfering with a peace officer, intending to cause bodily injury to a peace officer; drunk in public, first offense; and criminal trespass, personal communication, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Brianne Michelle Kunkle, 35, of Green River was arrested May 12 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
