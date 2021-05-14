SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Timothy Michael Scott, 46, of Rock Springs was arrested May 13 on a P&P hold for allegedly interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
Robert Dominic Cardenas, 21, of Worland was arrested May 13 on a P&P hold for allegedly obstructing or impeding justice.
Ross Lee Maez, 27, of Rock Springs was arrested May 13 on a P&P hold for alleged manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Cameron Justin Agee, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested May 13 on a P&P hold for alleged burglary.
Hayden Croft Gardner, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested May 13 on a P&P hold for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
Ryan Gregory Gil, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested May 13 on a P&P hold for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Stephen Thomas Eastman, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested May 13 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged possession, manufacture, or disposition of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/