SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Timothy Michael Scott

Timothy Michael Scott, 46, of Rock Springs was arrested May 13 on a P&P hold for allegedly interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.

Robert Dominic Cardenas

Robert Dominic Cardenas, 21, of Worland was arrested May 13 on a P&P hold for allegedly obstructing or impeding justice. 

Ross Lee Maez

Ross Lee Maez, 27, of Rock Springs was arrested May 13 on a P&P hold for alleged manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. 

Cameron Justin Agee

Cameron Justin Agee, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested May 13 on a P&P hold for alleged burglary. 

Hayden Croft Gardner

Hayden Croft Gardner, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested May 13 on a P&P hold for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense.

Ryan Gregory Gil

Ryan Gregory Gil, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested May 13 on a P&P hold for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense.

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Stephen Thomas Eastman

Stephen Thomas Eastman, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested May 13 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged possession, manufacture, or disposition of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent.

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/ 

