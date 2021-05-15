SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jay Earl Barnson, 49, of Rock Springs was arrested May 14 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
Tobin Lee, 62, of Vernal, Utah, was arrested May 14 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Victor Joel Hernandez, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested May 14 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
Troy Donald Hall, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested May 14 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, for 31-5-229 or 31-5-233.
Serenity Shy Ann Lowrey, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested May 14 on a REACT arrest for allegedly shoplifting and concealing, first offense.
Ricky Carr Bennett, 56, of Rock Springs was arrested May 14 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
Amber Rene Hemsley, 27, of Green River was arrested May 14 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Igor Kashul, 35, of Portland, Oregon, was arrested May 14 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/