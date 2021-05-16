SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kaylee Sarah Ball, 24, of Longmont, Colorado, was arrested May 15 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense, two counts.
Jennifer Robertson, 48, of Rock Springs was arrested May 15 on a warrant for alleged aggravated assault and battery, causing or attempting to cause serious bodily injury.
Russell L. Miles, 37, of Rock Springs was arrested May 15 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
Luis Armando Reyes Munoz, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested May 15 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; failing to provide proof of liability coverage; not using head lamps on a motor vehicle; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving.
