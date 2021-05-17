SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Brittany Lerae Cordell, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested May 16 on an NCIC warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, third offense.
Nathaniel Allen Stairs, 27, of Rock Springs was arrested May 16 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, less than 3/10 gram, second offense.
Anthony Scott Greene, 27, of Green River was arrested May 16 for allegedly shoplifting and concealing, third offense.
Joshua Daniel Barnes, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested May 16 for alleged simple assault; riot and breach of peace, verbal, first offense; interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest; knowingly causing or attempting to cause bodily injury to a peace officer; and drunk in public, second offense.
Eli Chambers Bryant, 30, of Long View, Texas, was arrested May 16 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years; failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Brooke Linn Dawn Cottrell, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested May 16 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged burglary.
Bradley Dale Wayne Mullhatten, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested May 16 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
