SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Courtney Rose Haskie-Higbee, 28, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was arrested May 16 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving.
John David Penberthy, 34, of Green River was arrested May 17 on warrants for alleged aggravated assault and battery, causing or attempting to cause bodily injury, two counts; and domestic battery, first offense.
Robert Leon Maes, 61, of Green River was arrested May 17 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a combination of substances, incapable of safely driving, first offense.
