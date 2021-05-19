SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Rodney Orvelle McElroy, 54, of Rock Springs was arrested May 17 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense.
Tawni Michell Roberts, 29, of Craig, Colorado, was arrested May 18 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Joshua Scott Hewitt, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested May 18 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; and riot and breach of peace, verbal, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Joseph William Gunderson, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested May 18 for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
Bert Thomas Barney, 38, of Green River was arrested May 18 on warrants for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; failing to maintain a single lane while driving; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; and failing to safely use turning movements and required signals.
Edward Dale Connin, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested May 18 on parole/probation violation warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance; and possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
Christian Edward Fleenor, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested May 18 for alleged reckless driving; fleeing or attempting to elude police officers; failing to maintain a single lane while driving; not obeying stop signs; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; and not obeying flashing red signals.
Enrique Vizcarra Curiel, 39, of West Valley City, Utah, was booked May 18 on an ICE hold.
Paula Saez, 39, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was booked May 18 on an ICE hold.
Ignacio Carbajal-Corona, 35, was booked May 18 on an ICE hold.
Eligio Sebastian-Mendoza, 28, of Magna, Utah, was booked May 18 on an ICE hold.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/