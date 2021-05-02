SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Zackory Slade Vernon, 34, of Knoxville, Illinois, was arrested May 1 for alleged domestic battery, second offense within five years.
Roilyn Liska, 44, of Rock Springs was arrested May 1 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense; and driving 11 to 15 miles per hour over posted speed limits.
Michael Chad Padilla, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested May 1 for allegedly driving while under the influence with a child passenger, first offense.
Ashley Nichole Gunderson, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested May 1 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Cory Steven Doak, 56, of Green River was arrested May 1 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years; not signaling 100 feet before a turn; expired or improper vehicle registration; failing to maintain a single lane while driving; and failing to provide proof of liability coverage.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Dawn Marie Oneal, 49, of Rock Springs was arrested May 1 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/