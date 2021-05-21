SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Albert G. McCaleb, 37, of Woodridge, Illinois, was arrested May 20 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Bree Rochelle McPherson, 30, of Green River was arrested May 20 for alleged manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs; and on a warrant for allegedly shoplifting and concealing, second offense.
IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT:
Victor Manuel Hernandez Uribe, 44, was booked May 20 on an ICE hold.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/