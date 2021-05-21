Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and holds were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Albert G. McCaleb, 37, of Woodridge, Illinois, was arrested May 20 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense. 

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Bree Rochelle McPherson, 30, of Green River was arrested May 20 for alleged manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs; and on a warrant for allegedly shoplifting and concealing, second offense. 

IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT:

Victor Manuel Hernandez Uribe, 44, was booked May 20 on an ICE hold.

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/ 

