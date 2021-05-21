SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Edward Scott Clipps, 30, of Batton Rouge, Louisiana, was arrested May 21 for allegedly interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest, two counts; property destruction and defacement, less than $1,000, two counts; drunk in public, first offense; possessing an open container in the streets; and riot and breach of peace, verbal, first offense.
Sara June Fahrnkopf, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested May 21 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense; driving while under the influence with a child passenger, first offense; and a violation of child safety restraint system, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Lisa Marie Lopez, 45, of Green River was arrested May 21 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.
