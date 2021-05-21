Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Edward Scott Clipps, 30, of Batton Rouge, Louisiana, was arrested May 21 for allegedly interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest, two counts; property destruction and defacement, less than $1,000, two counts; drunk in public, first offense; possessing an open container in the streets; and riot and breach of peace, verbal, first offense.

Sara June Fahrnkopf

Sara June Fahrnkopf

Sara June Fahrnkopf, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested May 21 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense; driving while under the influence with a child passenger, first offense; and a violation of child safety restraint system, first offense. 

GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Lisa Marie Lopez

Lisa Marie Lopez

Lisa Marie Lopez, 45, of Green River was arrested May 21 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.

