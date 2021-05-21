SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Sara June Fahrnkopf, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested May 21 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense; driving while under the influence with a child passenger, first offense; and a violation of child safety restraint system, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Lisa Marie Lopez, 45, of Green River was arrested May 21 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.
