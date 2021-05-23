Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Roger Allen Greenfield, 55, of Rock Springs was arrested May 23 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly shoplifting and concealing, first offense.

GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Chelsey Craig Cunningham, 55, of Green River was arrested May 23 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, fourth offense within 10 years; possessing an open alcoholic beverage as the operator of the vehicle, first offense; driving without an interlock device, second offense; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, for 31-5-229 or 31-5-233; and on a probation/parole violation warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years. 

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Brittany Marie Tacadina, 26, of Cheyenne was arrested May 23 for allegedly endangering children, entering and remaining where methamphetamine is being stored or manufactured; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged aggravated child abuse, serious bodily injury, substantial mental/emotional injury. 

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/ 

