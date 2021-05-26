SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Cheyenne Josephine Ratliff Hill, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested May 25 for allegedly using or being under the influence of a controlled substance; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
Bryanna Ranee Cohen, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested May 25 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Josiah M. Milam, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested May 25 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, second offense; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, second offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Eric Allen George, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested May 25 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/