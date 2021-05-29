SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrest was reported:
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Thomas David Allee, 37, of Green River was arrested May 28 for alleged domestic battery, first offense; strangulation of a household member, pressure on neck or throat; aggravated assault and battery, threatening to use a drawn deadly weapon; kidnapping, facilitating a felony; and on a failure to appear warrant for alleged contempt of court, child protection act.
