SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kalista Kay Pendleton, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested May 2 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a combination of substances, incapable of safely driving, first offense; a hit and run of unattended property; failing to provide proof of liability coverage as the driver; expired or improper vehicle registration; attempting to elude police officers; and resisting or interfering with lawful arrest.
Donald Raymond Stocks, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested May 2 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; failing to maintain a single lane while driving; and unauthorized use of vehicles.
William Ray Clark, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested May 2 on a warrant.
Brandon Wayne Farris, 40, of Green River was arrested May 2 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a combination of substances, first offense; and driving 6 to 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limits.
Dani Ann Nichols, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested May 2 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Justin Michael Beatty, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested May 2 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Warren Eugene Winner, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested May 1 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; driving 30 miles per hour in a residential zone; failing to maintain a single lane while driving; failing to provide proof of liability coverage; and expired or improper vehicle registration.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/