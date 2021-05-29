SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kenton James King, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested May 28 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within 10 years.
Matthew James Davis, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested May 29 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, first offense; and failing to use turning movements and signals safely, two counts.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Vladimilson Vaz Ca, 41, of Orem, Utah, was arrested May 29 for allegedly failing to provide proof of liability coverage; notice required of driver; false application for expiration and renewal of driver's license; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving.
Rodney Rollins, 51, of McKinnon was arrested May 29 on a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged contempt of court, violating a court order.
Cody Dee Adams, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested May 29 on a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged possession of an open alcoholic beverage as the operator of the vehicle, first offense.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/