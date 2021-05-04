Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Paige Kathleen Moore, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested May 3 on an NCIC warrant for alleged theft, depriving, under $1,000; and on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.

Lawrence Edward Croshcere, 35, of Iron Mountain, Michigan, was arrested May 3 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, first offense; and theft, depriving, under $1,000.

Floyd Rain James Stocks, 23, of Rock Springs was arrested May 3 on a warrant.

WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:

Bryan I. Baldwin, 55, of Superior was arrested May 3 on a warrant for alleged simple battery.

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/ 

