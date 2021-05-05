Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Abel Elija St. Helen, 41, of Green River was arrested May 4 for allegedly driving 6 to 10 miles per hour over posted speed limits; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, third offense; and failing to provide proof of liability coverage as the driver.

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Jeannette Irene Chamberlain, 51, of Rock Springs was arrested May 4 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.

Ethan Edward Herrera, 24, of Worland was arrested May 4 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged burglary. 

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/ 

