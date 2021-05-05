SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Ashley Marie Gagnier, 25, of Keeseville, New York, was arrested May 5 for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
Cody Alan Ortega, 38, of Green River was arrested May 5 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, second offense; and on warrants for alleged unlawful contact, rude/insolent/angry touches without injury; domestic assault, first offense; domestic battery, first offense; reckless endangering of death or serious bodily injury; and failing the duty to stop the vehicle where an accident involves damage to an attended vehicle or property.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/