SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and holds were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Jennifer Star Hedge, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested May 6 for alleged unlawful contact, rude/insolent/angry touches without injury.

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Jeremy Matthew Hale, 44, of Rock Springs was arrested May 6 on a warrant for alleged simple battery.

WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:

Dale Lawrence Kawa, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested May 6 for allegedly exceeding 75 miles per hour on the interstate, six or more miles per hour over; and on warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, less than 3/10 gram, first offense; and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. 

IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT:

Claudio Navarro Arrasola, 38, was booked May 6 on an ICE hold.

Joel Esteban Rodriguez Vargas, 20, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, was booked May 6 on an ICE hold.

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/ 

