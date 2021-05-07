SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jennifer Star Hedge, 36, of Rock Springs was arrested May 6 for alleged unlawful contact, rude/insolent/angry touches without injury.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jeremy Matthew Hale, 44, of Rock Springs was arrested May 6 on a warrant for alleged simple battery.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Dale Lawrence Kawa, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested May 6 for allegedly exceeding 75 miles per hour on the interstate, six or more miles per hour over; and on warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, less than 3/10 gram, first offense; and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT:
Claudio Navarro Arrasola, 38, was booked May 6 on an ICE hold.
Joel Esteban Rodriguez Vargas, 20, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, was booked May 6 on an ICE hold.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/