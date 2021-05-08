SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Justin William Broseghini, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested May 7 on probation/parole violation warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
Jeffrey Allen Hatch, 47, was arrested May 7 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and on a bond violation warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/