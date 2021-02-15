SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrest was reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Spencer Dale Cottrell, 49, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 14 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; fleeing or attempting to elude police officers; interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest; possession of a controlled substance; failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense; taking controlled substances or liquor into a jail, penal institution, or mental hospital; possession, manufacture, transportation, or sale of explosives with intent to lawfully endanger; use or possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felony offenses; and theft, over $1,000.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current