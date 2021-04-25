SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office April 5-9, 2021.
Jeffrey Lynn Brown, 62, to Purevsuren Nyamaa, 61, both of Rock Springs, April 12, 2021.
Isaac Chavez, 24, to Taylor Leshae Martinez, 25, both of Rock Springs, April 12, 2021.
Kadin Alves Shubert, 25, to Morgan Chantelle Garcia, 28, both of Rock Springs, April 12, 2021.
Nathaniel Richard William Lee, 23, to Maria Orlinda Lopez, 19, both of Rock Springs, April 15, 2021.
Micah Josiah Flores, 23, to Brynn Rene Sytsma, 26, both of Green River, April 16, 2021.
Cory Jo Bernard, 49, to Bridget Ann (Gutierrez) Renteria, 42, both of Green River, April 16, 2021.