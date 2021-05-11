SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office April 26-May 7, 2021.
Skylar Herschel Johnston, 19, to Shaleena Lyn Mahana, 18, both of Green River, April 26, 2021.
Clayton Elliott Ikler, 50, to Autumn Lark Williams, 38, both of Rock Springs, April 27, 2021.
Christian Jesse Fennewald, 23, to Kennedy Shay Neufer, 23, both of Rock Springs, April 30, 2021.
Edgar Paul Ortega, 30, to Jennifer Ranae Cain, 31, both of Rock Springs, April 30, 2021.
Prescott Dennis Richards, 40, to Honi Lori (Barbero) Moore, 42, both of Rock Springs, May 4, 2021.
Steven Lee Scates, 26, to Kayla Elyse Gaito, 23, both of Green River, May 4, 2021.
Jimmie Claude Rouse, 56, to Monica Adriana Alonso Pedrozo, 49, both of Rock Springs, May 4, 2021.
Hannah Marie Holt, 28, of Reliance to Megan Jaree West, 28, of Rock Springs, May 5, 2021.
Trevor John Ginestar, 23, to Kaili Lynn Aimone, 21, both of Green River May 7, 2021.
Michael Anthony Medved, 37, to Stormie Laree Prime, 29, both of Green River May 7, 2021.