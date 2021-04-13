SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office April 5-9, 2021.
Garrett Aaron Derbonne, 29, to Thias J. Krueger, 27, both of Rock Springs, April 5, 2021.
Brandon Ray Zamorano, 31, to Amber Dawn McCauley, 46, both of Lake Arrowhead, California, April 6, 2021.
Christopher James Wohletz Jr., 22, to Mollie Marie Crosmer, 22, both of Rock Springs, April 7, 2021.
Thomas Jacob Garrey, 29, to Mary Mae Harker, 27, both of Rock Springs, April 8, 2021.
Brandon David Lapointe, 26, to Mikayla Raeanne Johnson, 23, both of Washington, Utah, April 8, 2021.
Jorge Andres Salcedo Garcia, 28, to Melissa Munoz, 28, both of Green River, April 8, 2021.
Daniel Urian Whaley, 25, to, Hannah Dinay Smith, 22, both of Rock Springs, April 9, 2021.
Cody Wayne Williams, 48, to Laura Marie Hilty, 41, both of Rock Springs, April 9, 2021.
Donny Ray Blount, 37, to Andrea Lynn (McKenney) Macy, 42, both of Rock Springs, April 9, 2021.
Joaquin Barrera, 45, to Rosaura Velazquez Gonzalez, 46, both of Green River, April 9, 2021.
Phillip James Mines, 45, to Morgan Francis(Murdock) Goicolea, 33, both of Farson, April 9, 2021.