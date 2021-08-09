SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office Aug. 2-6, 2021.

Joshua Craig Marakis, 32, to Megan Ann (Mcmackin) Maiden, 30, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 2, 2021.

Charles Eli Mills, 30, to Christien Jean (Forton) Latray, 27, both of Green River, Aug. 2, 2021.

Jose Juan Lopez Gonzalez, 26, Maria Angelina Garcia, 20, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 2, 2021.

Gavin Reed Morrell, 20, to Emily Jodella Corbett, 19, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 4, 2021.

Joshua Dean Tyler, 37, to Cheyenne Renae Goens, 23, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 5, 2021.

Alexander James Yates, 26, to Autumn Dawn Palmer, 26, both of Green River Aug. 6, 2021.

Antonio Conrado Munoz, 34, to Shayleen Ann Wilde, 30, both of Green River, Aug. 6, 2021.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus