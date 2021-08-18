SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office Aug. 9-13, 2021.

Damian Elias Wood, 30, to Heather Leann Haws, 35, both of Green River, Aug. 9, 2021.

Michael Anthony Christman, 45, to Sarah Ann Ganskop, 38, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 9, 2021.

Justice Charles Hamner, 25, to Katelyn Marie Werner, 25, Rock Springs, Aug. 9, 2021.

Riese Weston Allison, 19, to Olivia Marie Nofsinger, 18, both of Green River Aug. 10, 2021.

George Edward Smith, 39, to Holly Lynn (Kuder) Barney, 31, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 10, 2021.

Vincent Louis Ruiz, 44, to Shondra Marie (Blades) Rasmussen, 48, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 10, 2021.

Marc Andrew Mondragon, 34, to Martha B. Jacobo Pineda, 23, both of Green River, Aug. 11, 2021.

John Ross Sheely, 45, to Toni Suzanne Sanchez, 39, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 11, 2021.

Michael Aaron Menegassi, 32, to Andrea Mae Christiansen, 34, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 11, 2021.

Chase James Holden, 28, to Connor Marie Coleman, 25, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 12, 2021.

Jeremy Carlson Sykes, 35, both of Stephanie Lovena (Perry) Hokanson, 31, both of Rawlins, Aug. 13, 2021.

Elias Fernando Perez, 28, to Amanda Marie Leahy Diede, 25, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 13, 2021.

Sean Joseph Agostini, 29, to Ashley Ann Egan, 24, both of Rock Springs, Aug. 13, 2021.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus