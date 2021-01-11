SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office Dec. 28-31, 2020.
Kevin Wayne Megahey, 45, of Rock Springs, to, Michelle (Brierley) Thorsness, 48, of Roy, Utah Dec. 28, 2020.
James Skylon Bunderman, 21, to, Jennifer Mayvelyn Rocha Olivas, 21, both of Rock Springs, Dec. 28, 2020.
Cory Robert Schaeperkoetter, 20, of Rock Springs, to Sarah Cordelia Kropf, 19, of South Jordan, Utah Dec. 28, 2020.
Konner Julius Gresham, 22, of Fort Drum, New York, to Kristen Ruth (Ayers) Miller, 46, of Gouverneur, New York, Dec. 28, 2020.
Michael Alan Drinkle, 39, to Mandy Marie (Beckum) Peterson, 41, both of Green River, Dec. 30, 2020.
Pablo Herrera Alverto, 51, to Anna Dalila Suchite Hernandez, 48, both of Rock Springs, Dec. 30, 2020.
Donald Ray White, 40, of Green River, to Kimberlyn Vanessa Zarate Duarte, 35, of San Jose, Costa Rica, Dec. 31, 2020.
Donavan Paul Young, 22, to Gillian Maia Morris, 19, both of Rock Springs, Dec. 31, 2020.