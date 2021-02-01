Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High near 55F. Winds W at 25 to 40 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening. Winds diminishing later. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.