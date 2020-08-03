SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office for July 1-31, 2020, include:
Colton Deewayne Foote, 24, to, Shalee Ann Sandbak, 23, both of Green River, July 1, 2020.
Wesly Jean Pierre, 24, to, Jessica Victoria(Barry) Sawyer, 47, both of Rock Springs, July 1, 2020.
Michael Paul Ouellette, 44, to, Kristy Lynn Trujillo, 41, both of Rock Springs, July 2, 2020.
Bryce Donavan Hamblin, 29, to, Shanae Marie Garcia, 31, both of Green River, July 2, 2020.
Tayden David Searle, 24, to, Katherine Karllie Sue James, 23, both of Rock Springs, July 6, 2020.
Anthony Cruz Alvarez, 29, to, Britney Ann Durrans, 29, both of Rock Springs, July 7, 2020.
Stephen Scott Hodges, 27, to, Greer Adelaide June Barney, 26, both of Rock Springs, July 7, 2020.
Chad Allen Eldredge, 31, to, Lela Deveda (Gober) Dunker, 31, both of Green River, July 7, 2020.
Brady David Smith, 23, to, Morgan Marie Rush, 22, both of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, July 9, 2020.
Kyle Ray Rushing, 29, to, Danielle Justine Thompson, 33, both of Rock Springs, July 9, 2020.
Richard Anthony Kaumo, 35, to, Mindy Jo Eardley, 35, both of Rock Springs, July 9, 2020.
Alejandrino Flores Jr., 29, to, Destini Raelynn Valdez, 22, both of Green River, July 10, 2020.
Kevin Eugene Koehler, 47, to, Anney Murdock, 44, both of Rock Springs, July 10, 2020.
Philips Edward Girouard, 29, to, Vanessa Marie Lynn Vensor, 38, both of Rock Springs, July 13, 2020.
Zakary Arthur Allen, 27, to, Shanna Elizabeth Steele, 29, both of Rock Springs, July 13, 2020.
Jeremy Don Wilde, 47, to Jessica Dale Donaghe, 30, both of Green River, July 13, 2020.
Austin Kenneth Blanchard, 24, to Jordan Jayleen Howell, 23, both of Rock Springs, July 13, 2020.
Augustus Dean Richardson, 24, to, Bailey Chantell Bernal, 23, both of Green River, July 15, 2020.
Jorge Carrillo, 25, to, Marissa Elise Wilson, 21, both of Rock Springs, July 15, 2020.
Wendle Troy Howell, 45, to, Cherie (Koontz) Howell, 48, both of Rock Springs, July 15, 2020.
Dustin Neil Clark, 21, to Mariah Tai Wood, 22, both of Rock Springs, July 15, 2020.
Joseph Charles Nicotera, 26, to, Myckenzie Jade Downs, 23, both of Rock Springs, July 20, 2020.
Kolby James Vasa, 31, to, Audrey Harton, 33, both of Rock Springs, July 20, 2020.
Shawn Carl Bevier, 41, of Rock Springs, to, Lauren Bess (Rayfield) Simons, 37, of Hot Sulphur Springs, Colorado, July 20, 2020.
Matthew Lawrence Gray, 23, to, Janalee Ray Hoffman, 22, both of Rock Springs, July 21, 2020.
Joe Santiago Olivas, 69, to, Genevieve Ester (Aragon) Gonzalez, 74, both of Rock Springs, July 21, 2020.
Brett Joseph Kruljac, 29, to, Tyra Eileen Morison, 25, both of Rock Springs, July 21, 2020.
Johnny Lee Mitchell, 41, to, Jessica-Anne Stoner, 28, both of Rock Springs, July 21, 2020.
Sean Lee Orihuela, 48, to, Lindsey (Crozier) Crozier Anderson, 43, both of Rock Springs, July 21, 2020.
Carlos Alberto Hernandez Navarrete, 20, to, Diana Karina Valdez Soto, 17, both of Rock Springs, July 22, 2020.
Joshua Michael Crothers, 37, to, Monica Ann Williams, 34, both of Green River, July 22, 2020.
Kevin Dean Cooper, 34, of Winnie, Texas, to, Chasity Nichole Viele, 40, of Mount Upton, New York, July 23, 2020.
Joshua Paul Duckwitz, 18, to, Luz Adriana Beck, 20, both of Rock Springs, July 23, 2020.
Adam Tyler Fulmer, 25, to, Chellsei Renee (Brown) Bittner, 29, both of Rock Springs, July 24, 2020.
Michael Stirling Miller, 27, to, Katelynn Anne Prather, 24, both of Rock Springs, July 27, 2020.
Mike Jordy Mendoza Rivera, 22, to, Brianna Dawn Robertson, 21, both of Rock Springs, July 27, 2020.
Kenneth Ryan Jackelen, 32, to, Nicole Lynn (Gresham) Lowe, 41, both of Green River, July 28, 2020.
Derek Evan Overy, 21, to Natalya Rose Robberson, 21, both of Rock Springs, July 30, 2020.
Cody Lee Mullen, 27, to, Regina Marie Meyer, 23, both of Rock Springs, July 30, 2020.
Dallin Trent Alden, 23, to, Katie Lee Andreasen, 32, both of Rock Springs, July 30, 2020.
Mark David Pedri, 32, of Rock Springs, to, Carrie Lynn McCarthy, 29, of, Los Angeles, California, July 30, 2020.
Shawn Irl Craig, 46, to, Sara Diann (Urbigkit) Allison, 43, both of Green River, July 31, 2020.