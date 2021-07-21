SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office July 12-16, 2021.
Brandon Scott Hutchinson, 40, to Kylie Rachell Cox, 27, both of Green River, July 12, 2021.
Clinton James Brice, 42, to Angie Marie McKinlay, 36, both of Green River, July 12, 2021.
Christopher Devon James, 23, to Alexandria Lexi Elizabeth Matlock, 21, both of Rock Springs, July 13, 2021.
Tracy Glen Reding, 44, to Candice Smith, 36, both of Rock Springs, July 14, 2021.
Ryan James Lay, 30, to Kaylee Frances Burnett, 27, both of Farson, July 14, 2021.
Nicholas Parrish Schwegman, 23, to Keiara Laree Staley, 22, both of Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 14, 2021.
David Rossy Jr., 30, to Thomas Edward Holmes, 22, both of Rock Springs, July 14, 2021.
Ronald Andrew Siler, 40, to Katherine Sarah Yedinak, 38, both of Green River, July 15, 2021.
Victor Alvarado Manuel Martinez, 22, to Kayla Jasmine Monge Sierra, 25, both of Rock Springs, July 15, 2021.
Kolby Robert Kinnear, 27, to Marjorie Priscilla Medina, 25, both of Rock Springs, July 15, 2021.
Coleton Jo Bernard, 26, to Virginia Karen Pasborg, 29, both of Rock Springs, July 16, 2021.
Michael Ryan Cornman, 38, Alina Sue Avery, 42, both of Green River July 16, 2021.