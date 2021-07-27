SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office July 19-23, 2021.
Marc Edward McCalmon, 69, of Livingston, Texas, to Connie L (Held) Depauz, 61, of Sun City, Arizona July 19, 2021.
Micheil William Thompson, 27, to Cheyenne Angel Jones, 24, both of Rock Springs, July 19, 2021.
Edward Ralph Hilty, 69, to Claudia Colleen (Helper) Klingensmith, 70, both of West Leechburg, Pennsylvania, July 20, 2021.
Seth Keaton Patchett, 25, to Dakota Lynn Sackett, 21, both of Rock Springs, July 20, 2021.
Matthew Thomas Waage, to Samantha Joanne Schellenberg, 34, both of Rock Springs, July 23. 2021.