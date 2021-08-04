web only Marriage Licenses for July 26-30, 2021 Aug 4, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office July 26-30, 2021.Crickethon Lee White, 49, to, Diane Marie (Fowler) Mangum, 54, both of Rock Springs, July 26, 2021.Austin Ray Collar, 20, to Kennedy Anne Ferguson, 19, both of Green River July 27, 2021.Joshua Richard Hall, 27, to Tristan Alexis Irene Finn, 24, both of Rock Springs, July 28, 2021.John Angelo Case III, 25, to Savanna Marie Freuler, 24, both of Rock Springs, July 28, 2021.Garret Michael Phillips, 22, Veronica Raye Coy, 22, both of Twin Falls, Idaho, July 29, 2021.Ryan Lee Desmond, 34, to Brandon Angelo Marlo, 23, both of Rock Springs, July 29, 2021.Adam Michael Kivi, 37, to Billianne Elizabeth Green, 25, both of Rock Springs, July 30, 2021.Holdin Joshua Muniz, 23, to Alyssa Kay Bennett, 24, both of Rock Springs, July 30, 2021.Shawn Isaac Murphy, 38, to Corinne Dawn Waid, 35, both of Rock Springs, July 30, 2021.Mason James Martin, 25, to Mariah May Seaman, 25, both of Rock Springs, July 30, 2021.Thomas Daniel Nations, 35, Malia Rae Schmidt, 43, both of Rock Springs, July 30, 2021.Margarito Flores Reyes, 58, to Engracia Andrade Rosales, 49, both of Rock Springs, July 30, 2021. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Marriage License County Clerk Diane Marie Malia Rae Schmidt Thomas Daniel Nations Marie Freuler John Angelo Case Iii Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now State briefs for July 29, 2021: Man killed at Cheyenne Frontier Days; woman drowned after flotation device failed to inflate; Crater Ridge fire expected to grow Flooding could be followed by more storms "Let's do the time warp again" -- Actors' Mission presents "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" Dear Abby for Aug. 3, 2021: Diabetic's monitor is more than an office annoyance Crook County treasurer arrested Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.