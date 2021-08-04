SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office July 26-30, 2021.

Crickethon Lee White, 49, to, Diane Marie (Fowler) Mangum, 54, both of Rock Springs, July 26, 2021.

Austin Ray Collar, 20, to Kennedy Anne Ferguson, 19, both of Green River July 27, 2021.

Joshua Richard Hall, 27, to Tristan Alexis Irene Finn, 24, both of Rock Springs, July 28, 2021.

John Angelo Case III, 25, to Savanna Marie Freuler, 24, both of Rock Springs, July 28, 2021.

Garret Michael Phillips, 22, Veronica Raye Coy, 22, both of Twin Falls, Idaho, July 29, 2021.

Ryan Lee Desmond, 34, to Brandon Angelo Marlo, 23, both of Rock Springs, July 29, 2021.

Adam Michael Kivi, 37, to Billianne Elizabeth Green, 25, both of Rock Springs, July 30, 2021.

Holdin Joshua Muniz, 23, to Alyssa Kay Bennett, 24, both of Rock Springs, July 30, 2021.

Shawn Isaac Murphy, 38, to Corinne Dawn Waid, 35, both of Rock Springs, July 30, 2021.

Mason James Martin, 25, to Mariah May Seaman, 25, both of Rock Springs, July 30, 2021.

Thomas Daniel Nations, 35, Malia Rae Schmidt, 43, both of Rock Springs, July 30, 2021.

Margarito Flores Reyes, 58, to Engracia Andrade Rosales, 49, both of Rock Springs, July 30, 2021.

