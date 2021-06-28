SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office June 15-18, 2021.
Trevor Kurt Sadlier, 22, to Makayla Lynn Lowry, 22, both of Rock Springs, June 15, 2021.
John Peter Johnson, 21, of Superior, to Deborah Jael Smith, 19, of Rock Springs, June 16, 2021.
Damon t. Remick, 20, to Sierra Rose Karaffa, 19, both of Rock Springs June 16, 2021.
Richard Lee Keelin Jr., 53, to Stephanie Marie (Ross) Bernatis, 45, both of Rock Springs, June 16, 2021.
Brett Allan Karsky, 34, to Hannah Rebecca Bawden, 25, both of Rock Springs, June 16, 2021.
Patrick Ryan Lynch, 30, to Harleigh Jean Powers, 26, both of Green River June 18, 2021,
Zachary David Nienow, 24, to Stephanie Ann Walker, 21, both of Green River June 18, 2021.
Christian Matthew Knezovich, 30, to Candice Ellen Zenger, 34, both of Rock Springs, June 22, 2021.
Kyle Austin Goglio, 24, to McKenzie Lynn Lucas, 23, both of Green River, June 22, 2021.
Chad Kelly Manley, 25, to Braylee Jean Scicluna, 21, both of Green River, June 24, 2021.
Douglas Evan Myers Jr., 33, to Rebekah Rachelle Morrison, 32, both of Green River, June 24, 2021.