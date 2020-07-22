SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office: June 15-30, 2020
Kristopher Charles White, 24, to, Burgandy Devyn Birchell, 26, both of Rock Springs, June 15, 2020.
Dallas Joseph Frantzen, 25, to, Cara Beth Kelsey, 32, both of Rock Springs, June 15, 2020.
Tyler Evan Martin, 33, to, Heidi Kristine Michelle Allen, 41, both of Farson, June 15, 2020.
Daniel Lee Hutchinson, 38, to, Chelsea Alaina Vineyard, 28, both of Green River, June 16, 2020.
Jeremy John Labelle, 41, to, Ashley June Houchin, 35, both of Green River, June 16, 2020.
Jeremy James Gibson, 42, to, Lori Anne Woodward, 40, both of Green River, June 17, 2020.
Zackery William Rosette, 27, to, Ashlee Mae Bradshaw, 35, both of Rock Springs, June 17, 2020.
Clinton Leo Kampman, 47, to, Tonya Lee Paniagua, 50, both of Rock Springs, June 17, 2020.
Joseph Samuel Hancock, 49, to, Kaycee K. Thomas, 48, both of Rock Springs, June 18, 2020.
Kolby Robert MaGee, 29, to, Lisabeth Margaret Clanton, 28, both of Rock Springs, June 19, 2020.
Cameron Andrew Jensen, 19, to, Kylee Mariah Chenoweth, 19, both of Rock Springs, June 22, 2020.
Jason Michael Reid, 33, to, Sarah Christine Levine, 24, both of Rock Springs, June 22, 2020.
Trevor Jed Moon, 19, to, Sarah Rene Powell, 18, both of Rock Springs, June 23, 2020.
Shane M. C. Arcoren, 24, to, Sparrow Dawn Muckley, 24, both of Rock Springs, June 23, 2020.
Mikhail Wade Herland, 27, of Farr West, Utah, to, Catalina May Smith, 22, of Rock Springs, June 24, 2020.
Cole Madison Allen, 20, to, Kayla Madison Carver, 19, both of Green River, June 24, 2020.
Gordon Lamar Kelson Jr., 30, to Emily Marie (Umphrey) Aston, 30, both of Green River, June 24, 2020.
Mitchell James Hodges, 30, to, Charlene Rochelle King, 29, both of Rock Springs, June 25, 2020.
Paul Richard Nelson, 54, to, Stephenie Lee Gradert, 47, both of Rock Springs, June 26, 2020.
Kyle Eric Johnson, 25, to, Lea Nichelle Bettolo, 25, both of Rock Springs, June 29, 2020.
Danny Lee Brutout Jr., 23, to, Sarah Elise Keller, 22, both of, Rock Springs, June 29, 2020.
Chad Michael Thomas, 32, to, Burgandy Fawn O'Brein, 32, both of Green River, June 29, 2020.
Joshua Ryan Conine, 28, to, Katy Marie Paoli, 34, both of Cheyenne, June, 30, 2020.