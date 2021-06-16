SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office June 7-10, 2021.
Eli Matthew Conner, 34, to Jaclyn Dawn (Winter) Winter Johnson, 38, both of Green River, June 7, 2021.
Jerry Dean Mignerey Sr., 56, of Rock Springs, to Angela Mae Rodden, 52, of Alpine, June 8, 2021.
Austin Jay Ross, 26, to Karrie Nichol (Maes) Jaquez, 32, both of Rock Springs, June 8, 2021.
Casey Deelayne Foote, 22, Kayla Rae Flor, 20, both of Rock Springs, June 8, 2021.
Levi Alan Schoenewald, 33, to Tessa Rae Brangham, 27, both of Rock Springs, June 9, 2021.
Julio Maldonado Rodriguez, 22, Shandara Renee Penberthy, 25, both of Rock Springs, June 9, 2021.
Rebbecca Ann Keen, 22, to Jessica Lee Davenport, 20, both of Rock Springs, June 10, 2021.
Flynt Joseph Heavin, 25, to Justina Rae Mazarek, 32, both of Rock Springs, June 10, 2021.