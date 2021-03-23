SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office March 15-19, 2021.
Craig Alan Pierce, 25, to Nicole Anne Alderson, 20, both of Green River, March 15, 2021.
Justin Ernest Golay, 30, to Sheila Marie Guenther, 40, both of Reliance, March 15, 2021.
William Ray Mahaffey, 43, to Stacey Irene Rodgers, 42, both of Rock Springs, March 15, 2021.
Kim Andrew Putnam, 34, Hannah Kathryn Cooley, 25, Rock Springs, March 16, 2021.
Alec Thomas Bolander, 25, to Mauumi Aphrodite Oxiles Cobarrubia, 18, both of Green River, March 17, 2021.
Jerrod Lee Griffin, 34, both of Lindsay Anne (Garcia) Naylor, 35, both of Rock Springs, March 19, 2021.