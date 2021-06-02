SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office from May 17-21, 2021, include:
Kyle Blaine Werkele, 34, to Brittany Ann Grenier, 30, both of Rock Springs, May 17, 2021.
Joel Brenn Randall, 37, to Jessica Marie Adame, 33, both of Rock Springs, May 18, 2021.
Jason Hamilton Stratman, 28, to Ashley Ann Mckinney, 27, both of Green River, 5/20/2021.
Marc Joseph Warren, 25, to Ashley Megan Moore, 31, both of Green River, May 20, 2021.
Zachary Ryan Barker, 24, to Hailey Jean Lofley, 23, both of Rock Springs, May 21, 2021.
Edgar Omar Munoz Silva, 33, to Liesa Ann Abram, 29, both of Rock Springs, May 21, 2021.
Talbert Devaughan Bowen III, 42, to Rachel Irene (Conner) Bowles, 43, both of Green River, May 21, 2021.
Gary Hall Lambson, 65, to Christy Lynn Lopez, 57, both of Rock Springs, May 21, 2021.
Jason Derek Dreher, 30, to Amy Leeann Scritchfield, 27, both of Salt Lake City, Utah, May 24, 2021.
Benjamin Adam Owens, 31, to Katherine Margaret Coon, 26, both of Green River, May 25, 2021.
Gary Allen Lance, 67, to Karen L (Squires) Cukale, 58, both of Granger, May 26, 2021.
Samantha Nicole Fulghum, 25, to Victoria Louise (Kotunok) Herring, 28, both of Rock Springs, May 26, 2021.
Nickolas Zachary Hendricksen, 28, to Cecilia Ruth Self, 21, both of Rock Springs, May 27, 2021.