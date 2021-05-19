SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Harold Dwayne Black, 61, was arrested May 19 on a P & P hold for alleged aggravated assault and battery, causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
Damian Alejandro Marcos, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested May 19 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged riot and breach of peace, verbal, first offense.
Carlos Daniel Ortega, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested May 19 for allegedly resisting or interfering with lawful arrest.
Dallas Orlando Chrisman, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested May 19 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, second offense; failing to maintain liability coverage as the owner, second offense; and a hit and run of unattended property.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Mitchell Kenneth Fernandez, 28, of Rock Springs was arrested May 18 on a long form warrant after being sentenced for interference with a police officer or resists arrest.
Emilie Quinn Shiffermiller, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested May 19 on a PR warrant for child abuse, being responsible for a child's welfare and inflicting physical injury. She has been sentenced to the Wyoming Women's Center.
Michele Marie Tolar, 55, of Rock Springs was arrested May 19 on a warrant for alleged property destruction and defacement, more than $1,000.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Jose Manuel Parra Martinez, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested May 19 for allegedly having a measurable blood alcohol content under the age of 21; driving while under the influence of a combination of substances, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense; and on a probation/parole violation warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of a combination of substances, incapable of safely driving, first offense.
