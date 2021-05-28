APRIL 1
Frank S. Ferlic to RMS Investments LLC, Pt. Lots 4-5, Block 4, Hutton Heights 1st.
RMS Investments LLC to Arthur C. Erickson, Etux, Pt. Lots 4-5, Block 4, Hutton Heights 1st.
Merrill R. Jacobs to FI Properties LLC, S2N2, Sec. 11, T-23-N, R-91-W.
Jonathan Adam Dees, Etux to Christopher Jacobsen, Lot 19, Block 3, Hunters Preserve PUD.
William S. Read, III, Etal to Dillon C. Upton, Etux, Lot 6, Amend. Mansface Canyon Addition and Lot 29, Block 7, Paxton Webb Addition.
Robert J. Guhl to Scott Michael Arwood, Etux, Lot 9, Westridge Estates Sub. phase three.
All Finance LLC to Tilesh Maharaj, NW4SE4 Sec. 25, T-22-N, R-91- W.
Finance All LLC to Genaro Cardenas, Etal, SE4 Sec. 21, T-22-N, R-96-W.
All Finance LLC to Hannelore Logan, SE4NE4N4, Sec 3, T-22-N, R-90-W.
Robert Chandler, Trustees to All West/Wyoming Inc., A Parcel NE4 Sec. 32, T-19-N, R-111-W Including Lots 57-59, 1st Resub. Granger Park.
APRIL 2
Kelly L. Palmer to Cody Barnhart, Etux, Lot 15, Block 3, Amend. Hickok Addition.
Sharon L. Corhn to Anthony M. Leggiere, Lot 3, Block 4, Kingsborough Addition.
Matthew E. Nelson, Etal to Jorge Arellano, Lot 11, & A 10’ wide strip Lot 10, Block 8, Pioneer Addition.
Sweetwater Development Group LC to Smart Dwellings LLC, Lot 17, Foothill Crossing Sub. phase one.
Johanna Richards to Levi W. Dusel, Etux, Lot 3, Block 7, Century West 1st.
Canyon Homes Inc. to Shala L. Brockevelt, Lot 58, Summit View East phase one.
Sweetwater Development Group LC to Smart Dwellings LLC, Lot 16, Foothill Crossing Sub. phase one.
APRIL 5
Trinh Trong Nguyen, Trustees to Coulson Rich, Etux, Lot 61, Summit View East phase one.
Danny Withers to David Pardun, S2SE4 Sec 33, T-23-N. R-96-W.
Melissa M. Jewell, Etal to Melissa M. Jewell, Etvir, Lot 8, Oregon Trails Sub. phase five.
Mark Anthony Chollak, Etal to Jason Andrew Clubb, Lot 19, Block 5, Bicentennial Addition.
Aaron Hill, Etal to Aaron Hill, Etal, Lot 3, Rendezvous Addition.
Rubeck Holdings LLC to South Hill Properties LLC, Lot 1, Winter Subdivision.
APRIL 6
Kayla C. Shablo to Austin M, Shablo, Lot 5, Block 32, UPRR1st & Pt. Block 1, UPRR 2nd Green River.
Robert E. Yothers, Jr., Etal to Tyler Winters, Etal, Lot 13, Block 4, Glenarms 2nd Addition.
Carla Romero-Erlanson, Etal to Annette Burkey, Etal, Lot 30, The Bluffs 2nd.
Samuel E. Delbridge to Glenn L. Cassel, III, Etux, Lot 6, Block 14, Central Coal & Coke Co 2nd.
Krista L. Eaton to Andrew F. Eaton, Etux, Lot 16, Pronghorn Estates Subdivision.
APRIL 7
Lawrence Majdic, Etux to Devin J. Coon, Etux, Lot 105, Hillside Heights Addition.
Travis J. Failor, Etal to Dallas Buller, Lot 1, White Mountain Estates 1st Addition.
Amanda Buller to Dallas Buller, Lot 6, Skyview Estates 5th Addition.
Dallas Buller to Travis J. Failor, Etux, Lot 6, Skyview Estates 5th Addition.
David Pardun to PW Real Estate Ventures LLC, NE4NW4SW4, S2NW4SW4, SW4SW4 Sec. 35, T-23-N, R-91-W, S2SW4, Sec. 24, T-20-N, R-96-W & S2SE4 Sec. 33, T-23-N, R-96-W.
Jason M. Froats to Jeremiah L. Christensen, Lot 8, Block 6, Hutton Heights 5th Addition.
Proverbs Real Estate LLC to Venkat Kumar Byroju, SW4SE4, Sec. 9, T-22-N, R-92-W.
Gerald T. Johnson, Etux to Gerald T. Johnson, Etal, Lot 11, Fox Run Sub. Phase IV 2nd Corrective.
Guardian Financial LLC to Discount Land USA LLC, N2, Sec. 15, T-22-N, R-91-W.
Lisa M. Coursey to Braxton Yeager, Lot 7, Castle Heights PUD.
James D. Crisler, Etal to Kristin Mary Heath, Etvir, Lot 6, Mountain Shadows Sub. phase two.
APRIL 8
Cindy Fair to David Pardun, SE4 Sec. 13, T-22-N, R-90-W.
John L. Freeman, Etux to John L. Freeman, Trustees, Lot 6, Block 6, Kingsborough Addition.
APRIL 9
Amundsen Construction Inc. to Jeffery D. Bates, Etux, Lot 34, Estates at Whispering Pines phase one.
Jared M. Brough, Etal to William Ray Mahaffey, Lot 13, Block 1, Bicentennial Addition.
Rock Springs Family Associates LP to Carrington Pointe Apartments LLC, Etal A Parcel in Block 6, Mountain View Sub.
Brett Karsky to Walter R. Achatz, Etux, Lot 31, City’s Edge Subdivision.
Steven Lye to Becky Johnston, Lot 30, Block 2, Brooks Addition.
Maria Chavez, Per. Rep. to Maria Chavez, Trustee, Lot 6, Block 1, Hillside Addition.
Maria Chavez, Trustee to Eric D. Ruiz, Lot 6, Block 1, Hillside Addition.
Philip D. Parnell, Etal to Sara Krebs Properties LLC, Lot 10, Hunters Ridge Sub. phase two.
APRIL 12
James H. Rhea, Etal to Christopher A. Roemer, Etux, Lot 1, Estates At the Wind Rivers 2nd Addition.
Ray R. Richardson to Ashley M. Salah, Lot 12, Block 3, Pryde Addition.
SW LLC to Michael Longfellow, Etux, Lot 1, Block 11, Original GR.
Chip Jordan, Etal to Michael Cervantes, Jr., Etal, Lot 8, Block 8, Country Club Estates 2nd.
Lamonte Thomas Hill, Etux to Lamonte Hill, Etux, A Parcel E2SE4 Sec. 7, W2SW4 Sec 8, T-12-N R-111-W.
APRIL 13
DJC Properties LLC to Don Cuthbertson, Etux, Lot 5, Block 1, Clark Addition.
Christopher R. Shutran, Etux to Adrian J. Castro, Lot 2, Block 1, Amend. Dutch John Addition.
Linda Kay Doman, Trustee to Andrew Kenneth Fortuna, A Parcel W2 Sec. 23, T-19-N, R-105-W.
Diana Bettion to Kristopher D. Riley, Etux Pt. Lot 12, Block 1, Canyon Terrace Addition.
Triple A & W LLC to Diana Bettion, Lot 4, Deer Trail Subdivision.
Trevor James Mansfield, Etal to Ashley N. Martin, Etal, Lot 14, Block 1, Brooks Addition.
APRIL 14
Church of Spiritual Technology to Brian Marincic, Lot 48, Belmont Addition.
Allen Bjorklund, Etal to Terry C. Stuwe, Sr., Lot 11, Block 22, Original RS.
APRIL 15
Michael D. Williams, Trustees to Morgan Bain, Lot 62, Summit View East phase one.
Proverbs Real Estate LLC to Argentum Way LLC, NW4SE4SE4, Sec. 21, T-24-N, R-90-W.
Louis G. Padilla, Jr., Etux to Joseph F. Baker, Lot 20, Block 3, Paxton Webb Addition.
Smart Dwellings LLC to David B. Turnbull, Etux, Lot 7, Foothill Crossing Subdivision.
Amundsen Construction Inc. to Andrew M. Rondinelli, Etux, Lot 82, Gunsight Estates phase three.
APRIL 16
Weston Turner to Weston Turner, Etux, Lot 20, Block 5, Hutton Heights 8th Addition.
Walter R. Achatz, Etal to Justin Gunyan, Etal, Lot 20, Cedar Ridge Subdivision.
Jonathan M. Ackerman, Etal to Jonathan M. Ackerman, Lot 8, Block 7, Hillside Heights Addition.
Samuel J. Kranz, Etux to Alexis A. Spray, Lot 8, Block 6, Glenarms 2nd Addition.
David Pardun to All Finance LLC, Sec. 13, 19, 23 21-96 & SE4SW4 Sec. 11 T-22-N, R-92-W.
APRIL 28
James Chavez, Etal to Wesley K. Nash, Jr., Etux, Northerly 70’ Lot 4, Block 36, UPRR 1st GR.
Dennis O. Hughes to Patti Harrell, Lot 5, Oregon Trails Subdivision phase one.
Patti J. Harrell to Richard G. Porter, Etux, Lot 29, Block 2, Glenarms 2nd Addition.
APRIL 29
Allan B. Parker, Etux to Allan B. Parker, Trustees, Lot 120, Windriver Addition phase two par.
APRIL 30
John L. Maxwell, Etal to Chase Cimburek, Lot 4, Block 43, UPRR 2nd RS.
Royal L. Hicks, Etal to Royal L. Hicks, 2 Parcels SW4 Sec 35, T-19-N, R-105-W.
Mark A. Turnbull, Etux to Stewart B. Jones, II, Lot 9, Block 4, Bridger Addition.
Debra R. Castro, Etal to David Pardun, SW4, SW4SE4 Sec. 31, T-23-N, R-90-W.
Melissa A. Winkle to David Pardun, SW4, SW4SE4 Sec. 31, T-23-N, R-90-W.
Michelle McConnon to David Pardun, NE4SW4 Sec. 25, T-22-N, R-92-W.
Michael S. Culver, Etal to Dwayne R. Witt, Etux, Lot 71, Mountainaire 3rd.
Century Equipment Co. Inc. to Rocket City Properties LLC, A Parcel W2NW4 Sec 4, T-18-N, R-105-W with exceptions.
Marko Greulich, Etal to Brandy Lee Pehrson, Lot 6, Block 4, Hunters Preserve Add. PUD.
Wesley Slaugh to Scott M. Anderson, Etux, Lot 57, Umbria Addition phase four.
Marianne L. Tauber to David Welborn, Trustees, SE4 Sec. 12, T-21-N, R-91-W.
Triple A & W Properties LLC to Daniel Scott Morales, Etux, Lot 14, Deer Trail Subdivision.
Bonnie Mullins, Etvir to Jon Spikes, Etux, Pt. Lots 2-3, Block 9, Paxton Webb Addition.
Chad Franks to Lex Michael Auguiste, Etal, Lot 7, Upland Addition.
Thomas F. Haigler, Jr., Etal to Frederick E. Sanchez, Lot 2, Dry Creek Subdivision phase one.