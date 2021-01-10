DEC. 1
Jonathon Crawford, Etal to Justin R. Brumfield, Lot 14, Skyview Estate 4th Addition.
Tate G. Barker to Darren Lee Kite, Etux, Lot 12, Block 4, Bicentennial Addition.
Michael W. Bowers, Etal to Troy Colby, Etux Lot 110, Cedar Springs Sub. phase one.
Travis M. Brooks, Etal to Travis M. Brooks, Lot 10, Block 5, Colony Coal Co. Addition.
John Quintana, Etal to John Shassetz, Lots 7-8, Cross Roads Commercial Park.
Peggy M. Huntley to Omar Sanchez, Etux, Lot 90, Summit View Estates phase three.
John Quintana, Etal to Pedri Investments LLC, Lots 1-6, 13-18, Cross Roads Commercial Park.
David Stauffer, Etux to David Stauffer, Trustees, A Parcel NE4NW4 Sec. 8, T-19-N, R-105-W.
DEC. 2
Rick A. Carrillo to Amos Gibson, Etal, Lot 3, Block 21, Central Coal & Coke Co 2nd.
Jami Nye to Paige R. Pitcher, Lot 11, Block 48, UPRR 3rd.
Joseph L. Palinek, Etal to David D. Solaas, Etux, Lot 2, Estates at the Wind Rivers.
DEC. 3
Peter A. Brandjord, Etux to Melissa Roberts, Lot 2, Castle Heights PUD.
Cynthia C. Duck, Trustees to David B. Gardner, Etal, Lot 5, Upland Addition.
Basin Land Co Ltd. to Leslie Weeks, E2NW4 Sec. 7, T-22-N, R-96-W.
Hanover Land Co LLC to Mark C. Nunez, Etal, SE4SW4 Sec/ 21. T-22-M. R-90-W.
Sweetwater Development Group LC to Smart Dwellings LLC, Lot 13, Foothills Crossing Sub. phase one.
Norma G. Dupree to Randall T. Johnson, Etux, Lot 4, Block 1, Clearview Acres 3rd.
DEC. 4
Marcus L. Hernandez, Etux to Jeff A. Sheaman, Lot 8, Block 2, Bicentennial Addition.
Garrett Smith, Etux to Garrett Smith, Trustees, Lot 8, Estates at the Wind Rivers.
Nathan K. Riddle, Etux to Nathan K. Riddle, Trustees, Lot 37, Rimrock West Addition phase four.
Donald L. Centers, Etal to Justin Centers, A Parcel NW4 Sec. 29, T-20-N, R-105-W.
Kevin Mattinson, Etal to Keith G. Irons, Jr., Lot 5, Block 7, Hutton Heights 8th.
DEC. 7
Nicky E. Pomrenke, Trustees to Richard H. Wise, III, Etux, Pt. Lots 7-8. Block 4, Pioneer 3rd Addition.
Finance All to Amato-Y LLC, NE4NE4 Sec. 11, T-22-N, R-91-W.
Finance All LLC to Amato-Y LLC, W2SE4SW4 Sec. 13, T-22-N, R90-W.
All Finance LLC to Catherine Regina Hunter, Etal, SW4NW4 Sec. 15, T-21-N, R-96-W.
The M. Properties LLC to Logan L. Meeks, Lot 1, Dry Creek Subdivision phase three.
Michael Smith, Etux to David A. Trujillo, Etal, Lot 19, Block 2, Amend. Glenarms 1st.
DEC. 8
Lynda C. Abrahamson, Etal to Donald R. Stocks, III, Etal, A Parcel S2N2 Sec. 8, T-17-N, R-103-W.
Keith Lamar Lewis, Etal to Valeria Melgoza Cruz, Etvir, Lot 39, Summit View East phase one.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. to Michael J. Martin, Trustees, Lot 7, Block 2, County Club Estates 8th.
Valerie L. Campbell, Etal to Richard O. Chase, Lot 14, Block 1, Hutton Heights 4th Addition.
Michael M. Menghini, Etal to Joseph G. Flaim, Lots 5-6, Block 3 Brooks Add. & Pts Lot 1, Block 4, Brook Addition with adjacent tract.
Kelly J. Lake, Etux to Jeffery J. Murray, Etux, Lot 4, Block 6, Kingsborough Addition.
DEC. 9
Timothy J. Buggy, Etux to Mariah L. Hamblin, Lot 1, Block 1, Trona Heights Plat B.
Kevin P. O’Neall, Etux to Timothy J. Buggy, Etux, Lot 21, Block 6, Glenarms 2nd Addition.
Miles L. Vase, Etux to Joyce F. Vase, Trustees, Pt. Lots 13 & 12, Block 8. Central Coal & Coke Co 1st.
DEC. 10
Clare Martin, Etux to Matthew John Davis, Etux, Lot 7, Block 1, Waldner Estates phase one.
John Quintana, Etal to Jose Andeicoechea, Etal, Lots 9-12, Crossroads Commercial Park.
Kerry M. Krompel to Moses J. Urrutia, Jr., Lot 1, Block 21, Central Coal & Coke Co 2nd.
Richard P. Canestrini, Trustee to Benjamin Carl Cilensek, Lot 4, Block 11, Central Coal & Coke Co 2nd.
Richard P. Canestrini, Trustee to Bitter Creek LLC, Lot 2, Block 8, Brooks Addition.
Richard P. Canestrini, Trustee to Bitter Creek LLC, A Parcel SE4 Sec. 26, T-19-N, R-105-W.
Kimberly A. Martin to Henry B. Birmingham, Lot 8, Block 6, Indian Hills Village 3rd.
Arsenio B. Saenz to David W. Tarr, Etux, Lot 65, Summit View East phase one.
DEC. 11
Colter T. Jorgensen to Peighton Inez Spalding, Lot 137, Summit View East phase two.
Jeffery L. Daniels to Colter T. Jorgensen, Etux, Lot 3, Windriver Addition phase three.
Clay Jarvie to Clay Jarvie, Etux, Lot 37, Estates at the Wind Rivers 2nd Addition.
David W. Neher, Etux to David W. Neher, Trustees, A Parcel SE4 Sec. 35, T-18-N, R-107-W with exceptions.
Randy A. Stoeger, Etux to Edward Bert Lucero, Lot 17, Tract A Hutton Height 5th with exceptions.
Donald Corey Smith, Etal to Larry S. Lloyd, Jr., Lot 141, Stonebrook Estates phase four.
Amundson Construction Inc. to Carl R. Gerrard, Etux, Lot 108, Gunsight Estates phase three.
DEC. 14
Max Vichi, Etux to William B. Leibee, Etux, Lot 70, Summit View Estates phase two.
Quentin T. Hardesty, Etux to Quentin T. Hardesty, Trustees, Lot 2, Foreman Addition.
Foothills South Corp. Inc. to Dry Wind LLC, Lot 2, Churchhill Subdivision.
Foothills South Corp. Inc. to Dry Wind LLC, Lot 3, Gateway Complex Subdivision.
Foothills South Corp. Inc. to Dry Wind LLC, A Parcel NW4 Sec. 34, T-19-N, R-105-W.
Foothills South Corp. Inc. to Dry Wind LLC, A Parcel N2S2 Sec. 34, R-19-N, R-105-W.
Charles B. Murray, Etal to Charles B. Murray, Etal, Lot 9, Block 7, UP Coal Co. 4th Addition.
William D. Acord to Lee M. Harper, Etux, Lot 3, Block 2, Gaensslen Subdivision.
Ralph K. Obray to Joshua P. Winter, Lot 53, Riverbend Addition.
Frederick C. St. Clair to Jeaneene L. Poll, Lot 8, Block 3, Hutton Heights 5th Addition.
Sheridan E. Taylor, Etal to Valerie S. Aullman, Lot 14, Skyview Estates 8th Addition.
DEC. 15
Brett Hadley to 919 7th Street Trust, Etal, Lot 12 & Pt. Lot 11, Block 2, Clark Addition.
Jon B. Doak, Trustees to Randy A. Stoeger, Etux, Lot 11, Block 3, Glenarms 2nd Addition.
Tina Frint to Benjamin A. Owens, Lot 2, Block 1, Hutton Heights 8th Addition.
Marc D. Hammond, Trustees to Marc D. Hammond, Etux, Lot 67, Northpark Village phase two.
DEC. 16
Northpark LLC to Alysha M. Boese, Lot 39, Northpark Village phase one.
Paul Muije, Etal to Jordan Adam Solt, Etux, Lot 139, Taylor Estates.
Daniel J. Waters, Etal to Matthew Russell, Lot 9, Block 5, Century West 1st.
DEC. 17
Richard B. Gibbs to Ian Gamoke, Etux, Lot 2, Canyon View Estates.
Jose Carlos Ramos, Etux to Gary D. Waldner, Etux, Lots 9-10, Block 1, Stratton Sub. Amend.
Tania M. Szewczyk to Darren W. Johnson, Lot 14, Block 10, UP Coal Co. 4th Addition.
Jade Thompson, Etux to Kristina L. Stillsmoking, Etvir, Lot 5, Pronghorn Estates Subdivision.
Geral Wilson, Etux to Jessica R. Causey, Lot 21, Block 3, Amend. Glenarms 1st.
DEC. 18
Warren D. Adams, Trustee to Warren D. Adams, Trustee, Sec. 1, 3, 11, 13 15, T-19-N, R-95, Sec. 17, 19 (E2, W2NW4), 21, T-19-N, R-94-W.
Michael E. Maynard, Etal to Stephen H. Fowler, Pt. Lot 1, Block 2, Central Coal & Coke Co. 1st.
Allen L. Smith, Etal to Michael E. Maynard, Etux, Lot 6, White Mountain Country Est. phase one.
Wade Malloy, Etux to Wade Malloy, Trustees, Lot 1, Block 4, Hutton Heights 8th Addition.
Dean L. Halverson to Richard Palmer, Etux, Lot 1, Block 4, Clearview Acres 3rd.
Neil D. Malicoat to Neil D. Malicoat, Etux, Lot 4, River Cove Addition.
MA2 Investments LLC to Regulo J. Quinonez, Etux, Lot 24, Umbria Addition phase two.
Joseph Myron Wolf, Etal to Joseph Myron Wolf, Etux, Lots 8-9, & Pts. Lots 6-7 McDonalds Addition.
Joseph Myron Wolf, Etal to Dominic Wolf, Pts. Lots 6-7, McDonalds Addition.
DEC. 21
Jason P. Cristanelli, Etal to Jason P. Cristanelli, Etal, Lot 22, Skyview Estates 8th Addition.
DEC. 22
Ricardo Chavez to Marcia Chavez, Lot 2, Block 10, Mountainaire 5th.
Duane D. Packebush, Jr., Etal to Russell A. Peevers, Etux, Lot 4, Dry Creek Subdivision phase two.
Joshua F. Crouse to Christopher A. Wardell, Etux, Lot 25, Clearview Estates Addition.
Joshua Powell, Etal to Joshua A. Powell, Etux, Lot 60, Gunsights Estates phase two.
Emmanuel Paul, Etux to Daniella Ampaw Binks, Etvir, Lot 33, Estates at Whispering Pines phase one.
Haden Construction Inc. to Jack R. Zancanella, Lot 7, Block 10, Prairie Addition.
Anthony Okyere-Boaten to Thomas R. Koshar, Jr., Etux, Lot 21, Estates at the Wind Rivers 2nd Addition.
Michael Parr to Levi Rickert, Etux, Lot 17, Block 4, Springland Addition.
Schroetlin Commercial Holdings II LLC to Weed Productions Corp, A Parcel SW4 Sec. 26, T-19-N, R-105-W.
Michael Walker to Michael A. Cisneros, Lot 11, Block 3, Country Club Estates 11th.
DEC. 23
Fairmont Supply Co. to S & S Properties & Development LLC, Pt. Lot 1, Sec. 8, T-18-N, R-107-W with exceptions.
Terry A. McDaniel, Etal to Susan McDaniel, Lot 8, Block 3, Kingsborough Addition.
DEC. 28
Russell N. Robison, Etux to Russell N. Robison, Trustees, A Parcel S2SE4, Sec 29, T-20-N, R-105-W.
Dalene Smith to Dalene Smith, Trustee, Lot 4, Block 8, Green River Rancho Addition.
Dalene Smith to Dalene Smith, Trustee, Lot 84, Clear View Estates phase two.
James M. Register, Etux to James M. Register, Trustees, Lot 7, Block 9, Amend. Dutch John Addition.
Hanover Land Co LLC to All Finance LLC, NW4SE4 Sec. 25, T-22-N, R-91-W.
DEC. 30
Curtis N. Christensen to Kelly Melvin, Lot 16, Block 2, Amend. Apache Hills PUD.
Debernardi Construction Co. Inc. to Haden Construction Inc., Lot 11, College Estates.
Kimberly P. Taucher, Trustee to Gary Nicholas, Etux, Lot 13, Block 2, Sunset Addition.
DEC. 31
John Quintana, Etal to Smart Dwellings LLC, Lots 19-20, Cross Roads Commercial Park.
Owen C. West to Jason J. Jelaca, Lot 6, Block 6, James Addition.
Douglas J. Vanderpool, Etal to Steven J. Ferguson, Trustees, Lot 6, Block 1, Gaensslen Subdivision.
Steve Hickerson, Trustee to George A. Sullivan, Etux, Pt. Lots 5-6, Block 4, Country Club Estates.