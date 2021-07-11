JUNE 10
Jorita L. Lockwood to Brent J. Peterson, Etux, Lot 12, Morningside at Rock Springs phase one.
DeBernardi Construction Co Inc. to Amundsen Construction Inc., Lot 18, College Estates.
Aaron J. Sprecher, Etux to Matthew Johnson, Lot 27, Block 4, Amend. Glenarms 1st Addition.
Landville LLC to Sir George Peter Knight, SE4SW4 Sec. 17, T-22-N, R-91-W.
Rock N Green Remodeling LLC to Collin Ray Chivers, Lot 6, Block 3, Pioneer Addition.
Todd E. Sholey, Etux to Todd E. Sholey, Trustees, Lots 4-5, Oregon Trails Sub. phase four.
Karl R. Barney, Etal to Jeffrey L. Edwards, A Tr. NE4 Sec. 35, T-19-N, R-105-W.
Michael D. Williams, Trustees to Mikhail Strizhov, Lot 131, Summit View East phase two.
Junior C. Arguello, Trustees to Aaron J. Sprecher, Etal, Lot 7, & Pt. Lot 6, Block 7, Indian Hills Village 4th & an Adjacent Tract.
Gloria M. Tomich to Laura Peters, Lot 2, Block 3, Frullo Addition.
JUNE 11
Amundsen Construction Inc. to Kade N. Ellifritz, Etux, Lot 86, Gunsight Estates phase three.
David Pardun to All Finance LLC, SW4, SW4SE4 Sec. 31, T-23-N, R-90-W.
David Pardun to All Finance LLC, SE4NE4 Sec. 23, t-22-N, R-91-W.
David Pardun to All Finance LLC, SE4 Sec. 13, T-22-N, R-90-W.
Matthew Backstrom, Etal to Madison N. Barela, Etvir, Lot 10, Block 16, Hillside Addition.
Robert Strother, Etux to Robert Strother, Trustees, Lot 44, Fairway Estates Sub. phase four.
Tamra Ann Hoskinson to Tommy Ray Graham, Lot 2, Block 10, Electric Addition.
Jose Gonzalez to Amanda Buller, Lot 19, Block 4, Century West 1st.
JUNE 21
Guy Edward Morton, Etux to Tim Wilcock, Lot 1, Replat. Tr. A, Windriver 2nd Addition.
Michelle Lindsley to Zachary Hopkins, Pt. Lots 1-2, Block 2, Kendall Addition.
Dennis J. McLaughlin to William Drew Hawk, Lot 9, Block 2, Country Club Estates 8th.
Windy Acres LLC to Joshua A. Holmes, Pt. 1, Block 43, UPRR 2nd RS with exceptions.
Justin P. Conder, Etal to Kaide L. Dodson, Etvir, Lot 2, Pheasant Run Addition.
Misty D. Bomba to Dennis W. Keller, Etux, Lot 2, Mountain High Estates.
Jennifer Dutton, Etal to Mauricio Reyes Castillo, Etux, Lot 5, Skyview Estates 4th Addition.
Eugene D. McDowell to Eugene McDowell, Trustee, Lot 12, Oregon Trails Subdivision phase four.
JUNE 22
Mathew Manzanares, Etux to Beau Becker, Etux, Lot 33, Hillside Heights Addition.
Orson A. Merrell, Etal to Jacob Barnes, Lot 4, Pioneer 5th Addition.
Randy L. Usry to Robert Guhl, Etux, Lot 11, Hunter’s Ridge Sub. phase one.
Vickie Rae G. Cowan, Trustees to Thomas H. Morrison, Farm Unit F-12 of the Eden Project.
John Rick Greer, Trustee to Thomas H. Morrison, Farm Unit F-12 of the Eden Project.
Lance Barrett to Ethan J. Munk, 3 Tracts NE4 Sec. 22, T-18-N, R-107-W.
SLH Properties LLC to Providence Properties LLC, Lot 17, Foothills Subdivision.
Michael A. Storment to Michael A. Storment, Lot 4, Block 4, El Rancho Estate 1st.
JUNE 23
Richard J. Mathey, Etux to Sage Hilstad, S2 Lot 1, Block 7, Original Green River.
Patrick S. Gaensslen, Etal to Andrew P. Martinez, II, Lot 1, Pt. Lot 2, Block 3, UPRR 2nd GR.
LuAnn Mair to Kody Spenst Chapman, Lot 95, Summit View Estates phase three.
JUNE 25
All Finance LLC to Joseph Sparks, SE4NW4 Sec. 13, T-21-N, R-96-W.
All Finance LLC to BB Investments Inc., SW4NW4 Sec. 13, T-21-N, R-96-W.
All Finance LLC to Sara M. Pingel, SE4SW4 Sec. 13, T-21-N, R-96-W.
Jacob D. Morgan, Etal to Christa Chavez, Etvir, Lot 16, Block 3, Edgewater Addition.
Ryan C. Wells, Etal to Beau K. Mahaffey, Etux, Lots 17-18, Block 8, Crocker Addition.
Daniel J. Hoopes to Kristen Austin, Lot 1, Block 1, Pilot Butte Addition.
JUNE 28
John Robert Bunning, Trustee to John Robert Bunning, Trustee, Lot 3, County Club Villas.
Alex M. Bear to Kolter T. Kaumo, Lot 8, Block 2, James Addition.
Misty D. Morris to Justin Michael Berg, Lot 3, Block 6, Sunset Addition.
Joel D. King, Etux to Mark Thomas Burns, Etux, Lot 2, Block 2, Edgewater Addition.
Arturo Duran Trejo to Arturo Duran, Lot 16, Morningside at Rock Springs phase one.
JUNE 29
Aaron J. Gelinas, Etal to Aaron J. Gelinas, Etux, Lot 7, Block 6, Hutton Heights 5th Addition.
JUNE 30
Toni Petty to Mathew Manzanares, Etux, Lot 7, Oregon Trails phase five.
George Lemich, Trustee to WHH LLC, 3 Parcels NW4SE4 Sec. 12, T-18-N, R-106-W.
David M. Cormany to Jeffrey Russell Luettich, Etux, Lot 8, Gunsight Estates phase one.
William J. Medaris to Adam Forty LLC, N2NW4 Sec. 33, T-22-N, R-96-W.
Trudy K. Remmick, Trustee to Nicholas B. Kemp, Lot 13, Collier View Estates.
Gabriel J. Johnson, Etal to Alex M. Bear, Etux, Lot 19, Canyon View Estates.
John L. Kappes, Jr., Etal to Jenks LLC, Lot 18, Block 12, UP Coal Co 4th with exceptions.
Kenneth B. Galbraith, Etal to Jason W. Myers, Etux, Lot 5, Block 3, Amend. Glenarms 1st Addition.
Jay Getz to Zane R. Johnson, Lot 20, Block 4, Springland Addition.