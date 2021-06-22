MAY 3
Brenda K. Schladweiler to Cody Warren Stevens, Lot 8, Block 2, Bellview Addition.
Barbara Jeanne Besso to Christopher Allen Smith, Etux, Lot 57, Mountainaire 5th.
Seth Van Wagoner to Patricia Robb, NW4NE4SE4, NE4NW4SE4, Sec. 11, T-23-N, R-90-W.
RMS Investments LLC to Robert E. Yoak, II, Etux Lot 2, Block 3, Western Addition.
Jeffrey P. Peppers, Etux to Robert C. Leon, Lot 18, Block 3, Century West 1st.
Dennis R. Doak, Etux to Dennis R. Doak, Trustees, Pt. Lots 1-3, Block 9, Prospect Heights Addition.
Duane Crider Properties LLC to Ronald L. Williams, Etal, Pt. Lots 1-2, Block 2, Original GR & Pt. Lots 1-2, Block 5, Gardner Addition.
MAY 4
Taylor Ryan Baker to Taylor Ryan Baker, Etux, Lot 8, City’s Edge Subdivision.
Bartlett Rentals to Dwayne Weythman, Lot 6, Block 8, Amend. Bairoil Addition.
Joe Seneshale to Smart Dwellings LLC, Lot 37, Vineyards Subdivision phase one.
Jerry Thomas Georgis to Weston Emmett Cockley, Lot 3, West 2’ Lot 4, Block 3, Century West 1st.
MAY 5
Andrew Fletcher, Etal to Andrew Fletcher, Etux, Lot 10, Fairway Estates phase one.
Anthony D. Hren, Etux to Tim Frantzen, Lot 1, Block 5, Hutton Heights 8th Addition.
MAY 6
Julie R. Englund, Etal to Sean Lee Elmer, Lot 10, Pt. Lot 9, Block 8, Prospect Hts.
CNH LLC to Logan Moffett, Etal, Lots 20-21, Block 12, UP Coal Co 4th with exceptions.
Todd Maxfield, Etal to Stanley H. Beck, Lot 8, Skyview Estates 3rd (Resub).
MAY 7
William M. Martinez to Willie M. Martinez, Lot 8, Block 8, Pioneer Addition.
Dean R. Anderson, Etal to Michael David Villanueva, Lot 6, Block 2, Cedar Rest Subdivision.
Kathryn L. Elliott to Ezra Hubbell, Etal, Lot 10, Block 3, Amend. Glenarms 1st.
Maria Chavez to RS814 LLC, Lot A & Pt. Lot 7, Block 4, Clark Addition.
Legacy Builders LLC to Gabriel E. Bustos, Etal, A Tr. S2 Sec. 34, T-19-N, R-105-W.
Bryan Joseph Hoogendoorn, Etal to Kolby M. Williams, Etal, Lot 44, Umbria Addition phase three.
Brittany L. Moffitt to Joshuwa A. Moffitt, Lot 7, Block 5, Hutton Heights 1st Addition.
Joshuwa A. Moffitt to Joshuwa A. Moffitt, Etux, Lot 7, Block 5, Hutton Heights 1st Addition.
MAY 10
Brian K. Mertin, Etal to Brandy J. Sellers-Mertin, Lot 1, Comanche Hills Sub. Phase IV.
Jaron S. Robb, Etux to Richard C. Ungaro, Lot 8, Block 2, Original GR.
Gail L. Cowan to Gail L. Cowan, Trustee, Pt. Lot 40, Century West Subdivision 2nd.
Beatrice Turcato, Etal to Jaysen N. Geddie, Etux, Lot 14, Fox Run Subdivision phase two.
Anne Louise Parady to Bradley J. Tolhurst, Etux, Lot 2, Pt Lot 1, Block 24, Original RS.
Lisa A. Botham, Trustee to John H. Olson, Etux, Lot 77, Clearview Estates Add. phase two.
Smith & Smith Rentals V RS LLC to Smith & Smith Rentals I RS LLC, Unit 5-D & Garage 5-D, The Bluffs PUD.
Smith & Smith Rentals I RS LLC to Kaylee Hughes, Unit 5-D & Garage 5-D, The Bluffs PUD.
Vaslie Leventis to Ray E. Dodd, Etal, Lot 18 & Pt. Lot 19, Block 8, Hutton Heights 4th Addition.
MAY 11
DPW Enterprises LLC to Samuel R. Brown, Etux, Pt. Lots 5-6, Block 14, UP Coal Co 4th.
Dallas K. Ward, Etal to Katherine D. Vincent, Lot 60, Summit View East phase one.
Richard Steven VanValkenburg, Etal to William J. Audenried, Etux, Lot 27, Morningside at RS phase one.
MAY 12
Sharon M. Danks to Sharon M. Danks, Trustee, Lot 5, Block 7, Hutton Heights 3rd Addition.
Brian Hawks, Etal to Keaton L. Hurdsman, Lot 19, Block 5, Springland Addition.
Michael W. Martin to Brian Hawks, Etal, Lot 19, Vineyards Subdivision phase one.
Oswaldo Solis Bobadilla, Etux to Miriam Valles Legarreta, Etal, Lot 86, Stonebrook Est. phase two amended.
MAY 13
Dan Weber, Etal to Nicole Vassallo, Pt. Lot 3, Block 5, UPRR 1st RS.
Marshall C. Watkins to Jaron S. Robb, Etux, Lot 1, Rye Patch Country Estates.
Christine Ward, Trustees to Moon Dirt Properties LLC, Lot 8, P.M.L. Industrial Park Subdivision.
Cody Holden to Haystack Investment Properties LLC, Lot 26, Summit View Estates phase one.
Chad Luis Ashley, Etux to Trevor L. Duvall, Lot 22, Riverbend Addition.
MAY 14
Andrea J. Stevenson Braden, Etal to Shane J. Rundell, Etal, Lots 11, Pt. Lot 12, Kruljac Addition.
William C. Wells, Etux to Todd M. Zwickle, Lot 16, Fairway Estates phase two.
Randy Perkins, Etux to Josey Chavez, Lot 8, Skyview Estates 6th Addition.
Ulysses Almeida, Etux to Cody H. Wilkinson, Etux, Lot 24, Estates at the Wind Rivers 2nd Addition.
John H. Olson, Etux to William C. Wells, Etux, Lot 32, Clear View Estates Addition.
MAY 17
Shannon S. Griffin to Rebecca Hafen Burton, Lot 41, Summit View Estates phase one.
Betty Jane Goldman, Trustee to Brice Lee Parkhill, Etal, Lot 81, The Village.
Walter D. Adams, Etux to Gilbert P. German, Etal, Lot 27, Hitching Post Heights Addition.
All Finance LLC to Sara M. Pingel, NW4SE4 Sec. 13, T-21-N, R-96-W.
All Finance LLC to Sara M. Pingel, SW4SW4 Sec. 13, T-21-N, R-96-W.
All Finance LLC to Sara M. Pingel, NE4NW4 Sec. 13, T-21-N, R-96-W.
Cody H. Wilkinson, Etux to Robert Edward Eggebraten, Trustees, Lot 33, Northpark Village phase one.
JRP Properties Inc. to Charles Tetteh, Etal, Lot 35, Block 5, Bicentennial Addition.
Sweetwater County Landholdings LLC to Smart Dwellings LLC, Lot 5, Gino Subdivision.
Rosanne Cimino Owens to Christopher John Davis, Etux, Lot 6, Block 6, Indian Hills Village 3rd.
Smart Dwellings LLC to Lyle E. Howells, Etux, Lot 20, Foothill Crossing Subdivision.
MAY 18
Carl G. Baker, Etux to Matthew J. Vigil, Etux, Lot 8, Block 3, Laramie Addition.
Mark Finnegan, Etux to Phillip D. McGuire, Etux, Part Lot 17, Boars Tusk Subdivision.
Douglas L. Casebier to Kayar Distributing, 2 Parcels SE4 Sec 25, T-19-N, R-105W.
Joe Seneshale to Smart Dwellings LLC, Lot 31, Vineyards Subdivision phase one.
Decora Enterprises Inc. to Gary G. Pedri, Trustee, Lot 8, Westflat Industrial Park Addition.
William Struble Read, III, Etal to Michael N. Rudoff, Etal, Lot 7, Amend. Mansface Canyon Addition.
DPW Enterprises LLC to Ricky L. Bates, Etux, Pt. Lots 13-14, Block 8, Country Club Est. 2nd.
Mountain Prime 2018 LLC to Ricky L. Bates, Etux, Pt. Lots 13-14, Block 8, Country Club Est. 2nd.
MAY 19
Daniel Andrew Davis, Etal to Austin Rodda, Etux, Lot 13, Rendezvous Addition.
Benjamin Accinelli, Etal to The Mint Motel LLC, Lots 20-21, Block 12, UP Coal Co 4th Addition with exceptions.
Logan Moffett to The Mint Motel LLC, Lots 20-21, Block 12, UP Coal Co 4th Addition with exceptions.
Carmen L. Doyle, Etal to Austin Zeglen, Lot 2, Riverside Addition.
Ramon S. Gardea to Ramon S. Gardea, Etux, Lot 10, Block 7, Amend. Liberty Addition.
William J. Cox, Trustees to William James Cox III, Etux, Lot 5, Block 10, Brooks Addition.
MAY 20
John L. Freeman, Trustee to Amber Norton, Etvir, Lot 2, Block 3, Country Club Estates 11th.
Basin Land Co Ltd to Sophie L. Dehoog LLC, S2NE4 Sec. 19, T-22-N, R-91-W.
Denise P. Brower, Trustees to Holly Goggin, Lot 3, Block 2, County Club Estates 11th.
Kevin M. Johnson to Robert Draper, Etux, Lot 109, Umbria Addition phase six.
MAY 21
Shawn Whitmore, Etux to Shawn Whitmore, Trustees, Lot 8, Oregon Trails Subdivision phase four.
Michael Jewkes, Etux to Amanda M. Torres, Lot 4, Block 1, Carson Addition.
Kevin R. Thomas to Quest Trust Company, Lot 3, Block 11, UP Coal Co 4th with exceptions.
Darrell Kruljac, Etal to Ronnie G. Dymock, Etux, Lot 13, Upland Addition.
Jacob Pelham, Etal to Christopher A. Wilson, Etux, Lot 29, Rendezvous Addition.
James R. Harvley, Etal to Dean Parker, Etal, NE4, SW4, SW4SE4 Sec. 31, T-22-N, R-91-W.