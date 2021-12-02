Recreation Center hosting 'BATTLE ON THE ICE' this weekend By Shaquille Davis sdavis@rocketminer.com Dec 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center is hosting the “BATTLE ON THE ICE” this weekend, from Dec. 3 – 5. Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis Photo courtesy of City of Rock Springs Government page Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center is hosting the “BATTLE ON THE ICE” this weekend, from Dec. 3 – 5, and admission is free for the general public.Concession stands will be available at the customer’s expense.Raffle tickets will be sold by the Amateur Hockey Association and the chance to win the grand prize is available for potential participants.Contact Ashley Potter at 307-354-8854 or ashthomas1987@gmail.com for more information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Coach Rosette announces 2021-22 Rock Springs boys’ basketball roster Brenli Jenkins headlines 2021-22 Lady Tigers' varsity roster Strong beginning to Legacy Gymnastics' season Coach Ivie announces 2021-22 Green River boys' basketball roster Federal judge halts enforcement of vaccine mandate for Wyoming, nine other states Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.